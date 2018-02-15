DC Circ. Revives Capitol Hill Technician's Bias Suit

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday revived a Nicaraguan technician's suit alleging he was denied a promotion on Capitol Hill because of his race and nation of origin, finding that a jury could conclude he was discriminated against based on the evidence he presented. In its order, the three-judge panel reversed a lower court's award of summary judgment to the Architect of the Capitol, which oversees building maintenance on Capitol Hill, in Javier Mayorga's suit alleging Title VII violations. Mayorga presented enough evidence to move forward to trial on his claim that he would have been promoted at the agency had it...

