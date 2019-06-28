DC Circ. Unseals Full 'Enemy Combatant' Transfer Denial

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday unsealed its full opinion preventing the government from transferring a U.S. citizen, held as an alleged member of the Islamic State militant group, to another country against his will, more than a year after its original decision. The circuit court panel had issued its 2-1 judgment in May 2018 — followed shortly thereafter by a redacted opinion — affirming a district court injunction blocking the government's attempt to transfer the anonymous John Doe plaintiff, held by the U.S. military in Iraq, to the unnamed "Country B." According to the newly unsealed parts of the opinion, Country B...

