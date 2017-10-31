Fed. Circ. OKs Microsoft Win In Webpage-Loading Patent Trial

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday upheld a jury’s finding that Microsoft didn’t infringe two patents for the management of so-called dynamic web data requests, saying there was no error in a judge’s decision to exclude expert testimony. A Delaware federal jury found in 2017 that Parallel Networks Licensing LLC didn't prove that Microsoft Corp.’s Bing and MSN web architectures and its Windows Server operating system infringed a pair of Parallel-owned patents involving webpage loading. Parallel had argued on appeal that the judge in that trial mistakenly excluded testimony regarding a survey that Parallel conducted to find out about customer use of Windows...

