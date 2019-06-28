Warren Probes JPMorgan's Return To Cardholder Arbitration

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Two Democratic lawmakers, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, want to know why JPMorgan Chase brought back a policy of forcing its millions of credit card users to arbitrate any disputes, saying the plan would exploit customers. Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García, D-Ill., sent JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon a letter dated Thursday asking him to reconsider the bank's decision to put clauses back into cardholder's contracts requiring them to arbitrate any disputes rather than take the bank to court. The process would force them to hash out their disputes in private forums, where customers don't have the same protections as they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS