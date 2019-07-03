Madden Fallout Lingers, Leading To Uncertainty In Fintech

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A 2015 circuit court decision upending an age-old legal doctrine governing the validity of loan interest rates has inspired a drive to correct what many consider a mistake with particular implications for fintech lenders, whether through the courts or through Congress. The Second Circuit's decision in Madden v. Midland Funding called into question the validity of interest rates on bank-originated debt that is later transferred to nonbank partners, such as fintech firms. The decision largely rejected the "valid-when-made" doctrine stating that a loan's interest rate remains legal as long as it was legal when the loan was made, regardless of who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS