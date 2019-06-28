Fantasy Users Likely To Place Sports Bets, Vice Versa: Study

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Despite some concerns after the U.S. Supreme Court opened the door for sports betting that it would overshadow fantasy sports, the businesses appear tied at the hip according to new research released by the Fantasy Sports and Gaming Association on Friday. Results of the FSGA-commissioned study by Ipsos released Friday showed that 61% of respondents who participate in one activity also participate in the other. The study suggested there is "almost no cannibalization across the industries" as 87% of those fantasy sports players who placed a sports wager participated in more fantasy sports contests, the FSGA said. Speaking at the FSGA's...

