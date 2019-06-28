Luxury Reseller The RealReal Prices $300M IPO Above Range

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 4:22 PM EDT) -- San Francisco-based online consignment shop The RealReal started trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Friday after the Sidley Austin LLP-led company priced an upsized $300 million initial public offering. Shares for private equity-backed The RealReal Inc. are trading under the ticker symbol "REAL" after the company priced its 15 million shares of common stock at $20 apiece late Thursday. The offering also provides the underwriters with a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2.25 million shares at the offering price. The offering is expected to close on July 2. The RealReal provides a platform that allows consumers to buy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS