Magazine Publisher Nabs Colgate Atty For Chief Privacy Role

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The publisher of Better Homes & Gardens, People, Martha Stewart Living and other prominent magazines has tapped a seasoned privacy attorney who most recently advised consumer products giant Colgate-Palmolive on global compliance matters to serve as its next chief privacy officer. Farah Zaman will be responsible for leading Meredith Corp.'s privacy compliance, education and protection strategies across all of its businesses and locations, the Des Moines, Iowa-based media and marketing company said in a June 28 announcement. Prior to joining Meredith, Zaman served as senior global data privacy counsel for Colgate-Palmolive. In that role, she was tasked with spearheading the company's global...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS