CFPB Supervision Is Still Bustling In The Kraninger Era

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Halfway into its first year under the leadership of Director Kathy Kraninger, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau continues to exhibit a lighter touch in public enforcement but remains active behind the scenes in supervision, financial services attorneys say. Kraninger, who took over from former acting Director Mick Mulvaney in December, has spent just over 200 days on the job as only the second-ever permanent head of the CFPB. In that time, public enforcement activity at the consumer financial watchdog has picked up from levels seen at the end of the Mulvaney era, but Kraninger has yet to match the pace reached...

