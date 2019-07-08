Congress Must Fill The Gaps In SEC Whistleblower Protection

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Now in the 10th year of its existence, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s whistleblower program has been a singularly effective force in unmasking corporate fraudsters. The program, which is the product of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, has uncovered explosive allegations of misconduct and has paid out more than $383 million to 64 deserving whistleblowers. Each SEC whistleblower award paints a unique portrait of an individual coming forward to report violations of U.S. securities law at substantial risk to their own careers. For the first time in the program’s history, a recent $4.5 million...

