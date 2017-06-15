Fed. Circ. Won't Rethink Axing Video IP In Google Challenge

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday stood by its decision that claims in a video delivery patent were rightly invalidated, brushing off arguments that Google waited too long to challenge the patent. The court shot down Vedanti Systems Ltd.'s petition for a panel rehearing or rehearing en banc without further comment. The panel in March summarily affirmed a May Patent Trial and Appeal Board finding that the claims in Vedanti's patent were invalid as obvious. Vedanti's petition for rehearing argued that Google filed its petition for inter partes review too late. Citing the Federal Circuit's August en banc decision in Click-to-Call Technologies...

