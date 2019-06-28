BIA Says Illegal Naturalization Papers Don't Confer Citizenship

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A Chinese man who illegally bought his naturalization certificate can be deported from the U.S. for falsely claiming that he was an American citizen for travel purposes, the Board of Immigration Appeals ruled Friday. The BIA upheld an immigration judge’s 2017 decision that Jun Yun Zhang, a Chinese native and citizen, was deportable under the Immigration and Nationality Act based on his false claim to U.S. citizenship, which he purportedly used to obtain a passport for entering and leaving the country. Zhang had argued that he did not knowingly misrepresent his status or obtain any benefits under the INA, but the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS