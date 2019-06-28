G-20 Throws Weight Behind WTO's Digital Trade Talks

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 3:43 PM EDT) -- The leaders of the G-20 nations on Tuesday gave a firm embrace to the World Trade Organization's effort to modernize the rules of digital trade and e-commerce that would prioritize the free flow of data across international borders. On the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, the leaders launched what they dubbed the "Osaka Track" of international cooperation on digital trade, which they hope will lift the sails of a WTO negotiating effort that is already meeting headwinds in Geneva. "Building on these efforts, we will engage in international policy discussions for harnessing the full potential of data and...

