Car-Share Co. Turo Fights Tampa Over Permit, Fees Demand

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Car-sharing company Turo Inc. told a Florida federal court Thursday that the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority, which runs the Tampa International Airport, is trying to misclassify Turo as a rental car company just to pocket extra fees from Turo’s business at the airport. Turo, which allows private car owners to rent out their vehicles via an online and mobile app, filed an opposition to Hillsborough County Aviation Authority’s bid to dismiss Turo’s cross-complaint challenging the airport authority’s efforts to force Turo to get special permits. The HCAA first sued Turo in March claiming the company was essentially trespassing at Tampa International...

