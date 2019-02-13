Insurers Lose Bid To Lift Stay In J&J Talc Supplier Ch. 11

Law360, Wilmington (June 28, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Friday rejected insurers' request to lift a stay in the Chapter 11 case for Johnson & Johnson’s talc supplier so a California action over liability coverage can proceed, as the supplier faces thousands of asbestos-related personal injury claims. During a brief hearing in Wilmington following lengthy proceedings the day before, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein ruled there was no cause to grant the insurers’ request to lift the stay put in place when Imerys Talc America Inc. filed for Chapter 11. There was no “procedural” or “substantive” basis to grant the request, the judge said....

