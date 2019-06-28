Liberty Tax Shareholder Class Attys' Award Trimmed To $1.4M

Law360, Wilmington (June 28, 2019, 9:23 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court trimmed $1 million Friday from a $2.4 million fee award sought by attorneys for a class of shareholders who sued former Liberty Tax Inc. CEO John Hewitt and other directors for cultivating an allegedly toxic work culture that "plunged the company into an existential crisis." Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard approved the $1.4 million fee and settlement after rejecting a call from Liberty to cap the award at $500,000 to $750,000. Liberty argued in part that factors besides the suit led Hewitt to sell his entire stake in the company and Liberty to adopt broad reforms. Ruling from...

