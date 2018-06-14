Bentley Can't Get Vehicle Control Patent Axed As Abstract

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Bentley Motors Ltd. lost its bid for a quick exit from a patent infringement suit brought by rival luxury automobile maker Jaguar Land Rover Ltd. last week, when a Virginia federal judge ruled Jaguar's vehicle control patent was not directed to an abstract idea. Mark Davis, the chief judge of the Eastern District of Virginia, on June 26 denied a motion from Bentley asking the lawsuit be dismissed. Bentley argued Jaguar's patent is invalid because it covered only the abstract idea of controlling a vehicle based on driving surface. "Because the claims of the patent are directed at both improvements in computer...

