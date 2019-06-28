J&J Hit With $500K Verdict In Latest Philly Mesh Case

Law360, Philadelphia (June 28, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia jury handed down $500,000 in damages against a Johnson & Johnson unit on Friday after finding that design defects in a pelvic mesh implant left a woman suffering significant pain. The verdict handed down on behalf of Linda Dunfee represents the ninth time that Philadelphia jurors have credited claims over design defects and other flaws in pelvic mesh products sold by J&J subsidiary Ethicon Inc., but represents the smallest award won in any of the mesh cases brought to trial so far in the city. “We are pleased that this is the ninth time in these vaginal mesh cases...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS