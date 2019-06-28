Investment Adviser Gets 5 Years For Stealing $3M

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Sweetwater Investments Inc. investment adviser was sentenced to five years in prison Friday for stealing over $3 million from 15 investors and covering his tracks with falsified account statements and tax documents, according to a judgment filed in Washington federal court. Dennis Gibb pled guilty in March to wire fraud and falsification of records with the intent to obstruct a parallel civil action brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, prosecutors said. Gibb will pay restitution of $4,233,616 to his victims and will forfeit a money judgment of $3,197,401, according to the terms of his plea agreement. Prosecutors said...

