Congress Under Pressure As High Court Takes Up DACA

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to take up a trio of cases concerning the Trump administration’s attempt to terminate Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals will turn up the heat on Congress to take legislative action with about 800,000 young immigrants at imminent risk of losing their legal status, policy analysts said. After the high court twice refused to take up DACA cases since President Donald Trump tried to end the program in 2017, lawmakers have been waiting for the moment that the justices would finally intervene. A series of lower court injunctions have kept the program alive, giving lawmakers leeway to delay...

