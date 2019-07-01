Lawmakers Gun For 'Deepfakes' In Bill Tackling Gov't Fixes

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Two bipartisan groups of lawmakers have filed bills to fight so-called “deepfake” videos that use artificial intelligence to distort real footage, mandating that the Department of Homeland Security put a microscope on the issue and come up with policy solutions. Companion bills in the House and Senate called the Deepfakes Report Act would mandate that DHS assess the technology used to generate deepfakes, the uses of such videos by foreign and domestic entities, and available countermeasures. It would also require DHS to propose changes to, or creations of, additional statutory and regulatory authorities to address what the lawmakers call the rising...

