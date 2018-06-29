Insurer Escapes Truant Truck Driver’s $2.6M Judgment

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 3:10 PM EDT) -- An insurer is off the hook for a truck driver's $2.6 million default judgment over a car crash, a Michigan federal court ruled Friday, saying the driver broke the policy's cooperation clause by not communicating with his insurer-appointed counsel. District Judge Gordon J. Quist said the clause in National Continental Insurance Co.'s policy with Road Carriers Inc. obliges the insurer to defend policyholders only if they cooperate with the insurer in investigating and settling claims. Court documents show counsel for Nurbek Aiazbekov, a semitruck driver and Road Carriers employee involved in the collision, was granted withdrawal after Aiazbekov stopped communication and...

