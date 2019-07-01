Kazakhstan Fights For Costs In Abandoned $506M Award Row

Law360, London (July 1, 2019, 9:04 PM BST) -- Two Moldovan oil and gas investors should have to pay Kazakhstan significantly higher legal costs after dropping their London lawsuit that sought to enforce an arbitration award worth more than $500 million against the central Asian country, its lawyer told a judge Monday. Ali Malek QC, representing Kazakhstan, said his client is entitled to indemnity costs because the conduct of Anatolie Stati and his son Gabriel while attempting to sue the Central Asian country in England was unreasonable and “outside the norm.” Costs awarded on an indemnity basis are done so at a more onerous level than on a standard basis, as they...

