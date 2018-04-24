Ruling Could Head Off Immunity Challenges, DC Circ. Hears

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A London-based asset manager trying to enforce a €128 million ($144.6 million) arbitral award against Spain pressed the D.C. Circuit on Friday to reclassify its opinion rejecting Ukraine's sovereign immunity defense in an enforcement action, saying it will stave off attempts to relitigate the issue in similar cases. In an unpublished decision in May, the D.C. Circuit in May denied Ukraine's bid to dismiss a case filed by Russian energy company PAO Tatneft to enforce a $112 million arbitral award, rejecting the country's arguments that it had sovereign immunity from the suit. Asset manager Eiser Infrastructure Ltd. wants the court to...

