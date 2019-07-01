EU 'Has Doubts' About Spain's Plan To Aid French Auto Giant

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Europe's antitrust enforcer will be taking a hard look at Spain's plan to hand over €20.7 million ($23.4 million) in subsidies to a French auto manufacturer to encourage its expansion in Iberia, the agency said Monday. The European Commission "has doubts at this stage" that the planned subsidies for Groupe PSA's Peugeot plant in Vigo, Spain, comply with European Union rules governing state aid, and will be checking carefully to make sure it wouldn't contribute to "harmful subsidy races between member states." "The commission will carefully investigate if Spain's planned support is really necessary for Peugeot to invest in genuinely innovative...

