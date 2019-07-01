Weatherford Files Ch. 11 Prepack Clearing $5.8B In Debt

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Oil field services company Weatherford International filed its Chapter 11 petition Monday as part of a prepackaged restructuring that will slash more than $5.8 billion in debt and hand ownership of the company to its unsecured noteholders. The Chapter 11 petition filed in a Texas bankruptcy court followed through on Weatherford's May announcement that it had reached an agreement with its creditors to undergo court-protected restructuring to recapitalize and reduce its debt. Incorporated in Ireland with operational headquarters in Houston, the multinational company provides an array of technological and related support services to others in the oil and gas industry....

