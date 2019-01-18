MetLife Wants To Ax Ex-Weil Partner's Disability Benefits Suit

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 3:54 PM EDT) -- The Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. wants to sink a lawsuit brought by a former Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP bankruptcy partner who unsuccessfully sought long-term disability benefits following a "moderate depressive episode," arguing in New York federal court that his psychiatric problems weren't severe enough to stop him from working. MetLife said in a Friday summary judgment bid that it rightly denied Ingo Scholz's request for long-term disability benefits since there wasn't any evidence backing his claim that he couldn't do his job as a bankruptcy lawyer because of his "moderate depressive episode." The insurance carrier said that two independent psychiatry...

