New DOL Wage Chief Talks OT Rules In 1st Guidance Opinions

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Highly paid paralegals for a "global trade organization" do enough managerial work to be exempt from overtime pay under federal law, the new head of the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division said Monday in her first set of opinion letters. Wage and Hour Administrator Cheryl Stanton, who has been in the role since late April, issued the letter Monday alongside others blessing a nonprofit employer's hours-rounding practice and partially greenlighting an employer's method of factoring nondiscretionary bonuses into its workers' overtime pay. In the letter to the trade organization, Stanton said the paralegals qualify for the so-called highly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS