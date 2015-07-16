Hospital Says Former Rival Can't Alter Antitrust Suit After Sale

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Willis-Knighton Medical Center said the former operator of a competing hospital shouldn't be allowed to amend a suit alleging that the Shreveport-based facility is trying to create a monopoly, telling a Louisiana federal judge the rival's suit died when it sold the hospital at the center of the dispute. The rival, a hospital holding company known as BRFHH Shreveport LLC, last year sold off the Louisiana State University-affiliated hospital it had originally claimed was harmed by Willis-Knighton's allegedly anti-competitive behavior, and it shouldn't be able to prop up its flailing lawsuit now, Willis-Knighton said in an opposition brief on June 28....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS