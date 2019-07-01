Pipeline Co. Says It's Owed $4M For Frack Water Deal Breach

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A water pipeline company has alleged in a Texas state court suit that a former business partner owes it at least $4 million for breaching an agreement under which it was to be the sole provider of water for the company's fracking operations in North Dakota. North Dakota water pipeline company Lindale Pipeline LLC sued Equinor Energy LP, formerly known as Statoil Oil & Gas LP, in state district court in Houston on Friday. Lindale claims that it entered into an agreement in June 2011 to jointly develop a pipeline system — built by Equinor and managed by Lindale — that would...

