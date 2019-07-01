Revived Rule Ups Barr's Power To Shape Immigration Law

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 10:21 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has revived a decade-old federal regulation that will boost the U.S. attorney general's powers to shape immigration law, attorneys say. The finalized regulation, which will be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, will allow U.S. Attorney General William Barr to select decisions issued by the immigration courts' appellate board, known as the Board of Immigration Appeals, to designate as precedential, meaning those decisions will set binding immigration case law. Previously, decisions from the BIA, which is housed under the U.S. Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration Review, were deemed precedential by a majority vote of board...

