States Want In On CVS-Aetna Hearing To Back DOJ

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A group of states has asked a D.C. federal court for permission to appear during oral arguments later this month to support the U.S. Department of Justice's bid for approval of a deal clearing CVS Health Corp. to purchase Aetna Inc. Attorneys general for the states of California, Florida, Hawaii, Mississippi and Washington filed a joint supplemental brief Friday supporting the DOJ and asking to address the court for 10 minutes during a hearing slated for July 17. The states each signed on to the DOJ settlement that requires Aetna to sell off its Medicare Part D prescription drug plan business...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS