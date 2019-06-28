EEOC Says United Methodist Church Firing Was Race-Based

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The United Methodist Church's missionary arm rehired and reassigned a manager fired for mistreating a black worker because of her race and then fired the worker because she complained about further mistreatment by her new boss, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission contends in a suit filed Friday. The agency sued the General Board of Global Ministries of the United Methodist Church in Georgia federal court, accusing the church of violating federal anti-discrimination law by retaliating against communications worker Ivy Couch by canning her after making her suffer months of racial discrimination. "Rather than encouraging Ms. Couch to come forward to...

