Refugee Groups Challenge Higher Fear Bar For Asylum

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has put forth an unconstitutional set of guidelines that makes it more difficult for asylum-seekers to clear initial fear screenings, a new lawsuit filed by two refugee advocacy groups alleges.

The International Refugee Assistance Project and the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services filed the latest version of the lawsuit on Friday on behalf of five asylum-seekers challenging the new "Lesson Plan," which was allegedly distributed to asylum officers in April with instructions on how to conduct early screenings for asylum eligibility.

The suit claims that the instructions illegally raise the bar on those initial...

Case Information

District Of Columbia

Immigration: Other Immigration Actions

June 25, 2019

