NJ Gov. Signs $38.7B Budget Citing Progress But Tax Shortfall

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a $38.7 billion state budget bill Sunday, arguing that while the spending package made progress in education investment, it fell short in increasing taxes for funding. New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed the $38.7 billion state budget on Sunday. (AP) The signing of the fiscal year 2020 budget followed a week in which Murphy railed against a closed-door budgetary process, as well as against his fellow Democrats in the Legislature for sending him a bill that lacked expansion of the millionaires' tax, a $150-per-head corporate responsibility health care fee or a per-pill fee on opioid...

