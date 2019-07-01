CIT Ropes Shipping Pallets Into Chinese Aluminum Duties

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Aluminum shipping pallets imported by Perfectus Aluminum Inc., a U.S.-based company reportedly founded by the son of Chinese aluminum magnate Liu Zhongtian, can't escape hefty tariffs on aluminum extrusions from China, the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled Monday. CIT Judge Gary S. Katzmann found that the U.S. Department of Commerce properly ruled that the 2011 anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders applied to Perfectus' shipping pallets, rejecting the company's argument that its products qualified for a duty exclusion for "finished merchandise" containing fully assembled aluminum extrusion "parts." Perfectus, which is now purportedly run by Jacky Cheung, claimed Commerce erred in reading...

