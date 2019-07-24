Iancu Says USPTO Patent Eligibility Guidance Bringing Clarity

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Andrei Iancu said Wednesday that the agency’s new guidance to examiners on what is patent eligible is “working really well” and resulting in fewer eligibility rejections, though he noted that uncertainty remains about how courts handle the same issue. Speaking at a World Congress conference in New York about protecting innovation in the financial services industry, Iancu said that since it was unveiled in January, the guidance has helped clarify the analysis of patent eligibility issues performed by examiners and Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges. After being trained on the new guidance, USPTO employees...

