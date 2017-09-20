Judge Denies Telecom Cos.' 911 Call Fee Cap Claims

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina federal judge Monday denied counterclaims against a South Carolina county by AT&T and other telecom companies that had argued that federal law caps the number of emergency call fees a business must pay per month. Charleston County, South Carolina, has accused AT&T and two other phone service providers of stiffing the county by undercharging business customers for 911 fees that are used to fund emergency call centers. In response to the suit the providers subsequently filed counterclaims that the 911 Act caps the number of charges that a business must pay at 50 per month. The companies had...

