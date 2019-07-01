Investment Adviser To Pay SEC $1.3M To End Conflict Claims

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts investment adviser agreed Monday to pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission $1.3 million to settle charges that he leveraged $7 million of his clients' money to avoid repaying a personal loan. The SEC said in a cease-and-desist order implementing a settlement agreement that Fieldstone Financial Management Group LLC and founder Kristofor R. Behn defrauded investors by failing to disclose conflicts of interest and misusing client assets from 2014 to 2016. The agreement with the SEC followed a February settlement approved by an Oregon federal judge under which Behn and Fieldstone will pay $1 million to the loan provider...

