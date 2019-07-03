Patent Cases To Watch In The 2nd Half Of 2019

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 10:16 AM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board could issue decisions in the coming months on whether patents that pre-date the America Invents Act can be challenged at the board and when PTAB challenges have been filed too late. Here’s a look at what’s on tap. Collabo Innovations Inc. v. Sony Corp. This Federal Circuit case has the potential to shield millions of patents from AIA reviews if the court accepts an argument that it is unconstitutional for the PTAB to review patents that were issued before the law was passed in 2011. That type of outcome is so...

