Paul Weiss Picks Up Private Equity Pro From Kirkland

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 12:43 PM EDT) -- Paul Weiss has picked up private equity lawyer Sarah Stasny as a partner in its corporate department, where she will be a member of the mergers and acquisitions and private equity groups, the firm said recently. Stasny joins the firm after three years as a partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP, where she worked on headline-making deals with private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, pension plans and hedge funds. “Our clients want deals that get done,” Stasny told Law360. “I think we all know the issues. We all know what a contract looks like, and any M&A lawyer at any...

