Pillsbury Adds Ex-Willkie M&A Vet With London Roots

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP has added a longtime corporate law practitioner who helped build out Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP's London and Houston offices as a partner in its New York City office, with plans to move him eventually to its Miami office, the firm announced Monday. Jon Lyman has been helping both domestic and international clients navigate public and private acquisitions, investments, private equity matters, securities offerings and trading, and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulations for more than two decades, the firm said Monday. The firm noted that while Lyman will start in its New York City offices, he...

