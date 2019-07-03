Duane Morris Nabs Steptoe's London Employment Leader

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 2:08 PM EDT) -- Duane Morris LLP has bolstered its ranks in the United Kingdom with the addition of a seasoned attorney who formerly led Steptoe & Johnson LLP's London employment team. Nic Hart, who has over 30 years of experience advising clients on labor disputes, employment matters, and privacy and data protection standards, joined Duane Morris' employment, labor, benefits and immigration practice group in London as a partner Monday, after almost six years at Steptoe & Johnson. Hart said in an email that the move came at a "perfect in career development point" and provided an "opportunity to service U.S. client requirements in a...

