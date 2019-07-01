Hangley Aronchick Picks Up Pepper Hamilton Malpractice Atty

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A legal malpractice attorney with four decades of experience and a track record of representing major firms has left Pepper Hamilton LLP for Philadelphia-based Hangley Aronchick, the firm announced Monday. Joseph Crawford spent 13 years as a partner at Pepper Hamilton and joins Hangley Aronchick Segal Pudlin & Schiller’s Philadelphia office as a shareholder. He has experience with a variety of civil litigation matters, including product liability, breach of contract and securities cases, but a large part of his practice is focused on legal malpractice and related cases. In recent years, he has successfully represented several BigLaw firms, including defending Duane Morris LLP against...

