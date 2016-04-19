Don't Give Attys Fees For Losing ADA Award 'Win,' Co. Says

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh claims administration and management company said Monday that attorneys for a woman denied extra breaks for her post-traumatic stress disorder shouldn't get to claim a "win" and seek fees after a federal judge vacated a jury's $285,000 damage award in May. Premier Comp Solutions said that under a contingency fee structure, Stember Cohn & Davidson-Welling LLC shouldn't be able to ask for the company to pay almost $312,000 in fees and $24,000 in costs, since their client, former billing assistant Beth Schirnhofer, hadn't actually won the case after the judge tossed the award. "Having lost the case, they want...

