High Court Opts For Incremental Approach To LGBT Issues

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The 2017-2018 term's decision in Masterpiece Cakeshop Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission left many advocates for LGBT rights with mixed emotions: relief that the U.S. Supreme Court avoided a broad free speech ruling that would have been tantamount to a license to discriminate; concern that the court deemed it a close case; and uncertainty about the future of LGBT rights. The retirement of long-time LGBT rights ally Justice Anthony Kennedy soon thereafter led some to fear for the worst. Yet, for all the consequential decisions of the 2018-2019 Supreme Court term — ranging from census questions to vulgar trademarks and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS