Wilson Sonsini Nabs Gunderson IPO Pro In Silicon Valley

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 4:43 PM EDT) -- An attorney who represents private companies and venture capital firms in initial public offerings has rejoined Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC after practicing for more than six years as a partner in Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP’s public offerings and public companies practice group. Richard C. Blake has rejoined Wilson Sonsini as a partner in its Palo Alto, California, office, according to a July 1 statement from the firm. Blake said he was excited to return to Wilson Sonsini, where he will continue to represent clients in corporate matters and work alongside many of his former colleagues....

