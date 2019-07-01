NJ Wants Court To Trash Power Broker's Tax Probe Suit

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy urged a state court to toss a lawsuit by Parker McCay PA and other firms linked to power broker George E. Norcross III over the state’s probe into its corporate tax break program, arguing Monday that the governor has the legal authority to conduct such investigations. George Norcross in 2014. A lawsuit in New Jersey state court is challenging the governor's authority to conduct investigations such as the one into the state Economic Development Authority, which has awarded millions in tax incentives to Norcross-linked companies. (AP) The New Jersey Constitution gives the governor “broad supervisory authority”...

