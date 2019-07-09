FDIC Action Suggests New Focus On Bank TCPA Violations

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 3:41 PM EDT) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation recently released a list of administrative enforcement actions taken against banks and individuals in March of 2019. Notably, the list included the agency’s first public enforcement decision and order against a bank for alleged violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.[1] While the TCPA and telemarketing violations have certainly been an area of focus over the past decade in consumer litigation and by the Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission, the FDIC’s recent order signals that the primary banking regulators are also increasing regulatory scrutiny and enforcement of the TCPA. Overview of the FDIC's Order...

