DHS Probing 'Disturbing' Secret Border Patrol Facebook Posts

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 10:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General is investigating a private Facebook page run by Border Patrol agents who, according to news reports, joked about the deaths of migrants and created racist and sexist memes, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Monday. U.S. Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost criticized the posts, which came to light following a ProPublica investigation published earlier Monday and reportedly included jokes about throwing burritos at Latina Congress members and depictions of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., engaged in sexual acts with detained migrants and President Donald Trump. “These posts are completely inappropriate and...

